Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Stone extends goal streak to 7, Theodore scores in return for Vegas; St. Louis drops 3rd in row

STL at VGK | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Mark Stone extended his goal streak to seven games, and Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights (20-11-12), who have won three in a row and extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Akira Schmid made 17 saves.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (17-21-8), who have lost three in a row. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg, who signed a six-year, $48 million contract earlier in the day, had an assist but left the game 1:30 into the first period with an upper-body injury following a hit from Stone.

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead just 53 seconds into the first period. Broberg's dump-in attempt bounced off the end boards in front to Thomas, who tapped the puck into an open net.

Marner tied it 1-1 at 7:34. St. Louis defenseman Tyler Tucker's clearing attempt bounced off the right boards to Marner, who skated in on Binnington and deked before tucking the puck past his left skate.

Eichel put Vegas up 2-1 at 1:27 of the second period. He threw the puck into the crease from the goal line and it deflected off the stick of Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and through Binnington's pads.

Theodore pushed the lead to 3-1 at 15:48 when he collected a pass from Jeremy Lauzon and beat Binnington over the left shoulder with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. Theodore had not played since Dec. 13, missing the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Neighbours brought St. Louis to within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 3:33 of the third period when he scored on a wrist shot from the slot past Schmid's glove.

Stone scored an empty-net goal at 17:36 for the 4-2 final. He also extended his point streak to seven games (seven goals, two assists).

