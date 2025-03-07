Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Carson Soucy was traded to the New York Rangers by the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (previously owned by the San Jose Sharks).

The Rangers had received the third-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier on Thursday in the trade for forward Reilly Smith.

Soucy has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and was second on the Canucks with 92 blocks in 59 games this season. The 30-year-old defenseman is in the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on July 1, 2023.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Soucy has 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) in 349 regular-season games with the Wild, Seattle Kraken and Canucks. He also has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.