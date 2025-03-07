Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

30-year-old defenseman has 10 points this season, under contract through 2025-26

Carson Soucy was traded to the New York Rangers by the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (previously owned by the San Jose Sharks).

The Rangers had received the third-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier on Thursday in the trade for forward Reilly Smith.

Soucy has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and was second on the Canucks with 92 blocks in 59 games this season. The 30-year-old defenseman is in the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on July 1, 2023.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Soucy has 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) in 349 regular-season games with the Wild, Seattle Kraken and Canucks. He also has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

This was the second trade between the Rangers and Canucks this season. On Jan. 31, New York acquired forward J.T. Miller from Vancouver for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Vittorio Mancini and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

New York also received defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Since that trade, Miller has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 12 games with the Rangers (31-26-5), who are tied with the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Canucks (28-22-11) are tied with the Calgary Flames for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

