Coyle traded to Avalanche by Bruins for Mittelstadt

Charlie Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the Boston Bruins on Friday for Casey Mittelstadt.

The Bruins also acquired forward prospect William Zellers and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Coyle, a 33-year-old forward, is in the fifth of a six-year contract he signed with the Bruins on Nov. 27, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 64 games this season.

The No. 28 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Coyle has 472 points (187 goals, 285 assists) in 931 regular-season games for the Bruins, Minnesota Wild and 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 119 playoff games.

On Friday, Colorado also acquired defenseman Erik Johnson from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Givani Smith. Johnson has three points (one goal, two assists) in 22 games this season and 346 points (94 goals, 252 assists) in 1,009 regular-season games for the Flyers, Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. He spent 13 seasons with Colorado and won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

The moves come less than 24 hours after Colorado acquired Brock Nelson and forward prospect William Dufour from the New York Islanders for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.