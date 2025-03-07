Coyle traded to Avalanche by Bruins for Mittelstadt

Boston receives prospect Zellers, draft pick; Colorado also gets Erik Johnson from Flyers

Charlie Coyle traded to COL

Charlie Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the Boston Bruins on Friday for Casey Mittelstadt.

The Bruins also acquired forward prospect William Zellers and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Coyle, a 33-year-old forward, is in the fifth of a six-year contract he signed with the Bruins on Nov. 27, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 64 games this season.

The No. 28 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Coyle has 472 points (187 goals, 285 assists) in 931 regular-season games for the Bruins, Minnesota Wild and 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 119 playoff games.

On Friday, Colorado also acquired defenseman Erik Johnson from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Givani Smith. Johnson has three points (one goal, two assists) in 22 games this season and 346 points (94 goals, 252 assists) in 1,009 regular-season games for the Flyers, Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. He spent 13 seasons with Colorado and won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

The moves come less than 24 hours after Colorado acquired Brock Nelson and forward prospect William Dufour from the New York Islanders for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

NHL Tonight breaks down the Avalanche trade moves at the deadline

Colorado (37-24-2), which has won four in a row, is tied with the Minnesota Wild for third place in the Central Division. It also received a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Mittelstadt is in the first season of a three-year contract he signed with the Avalanche on June 25, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old forward has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 63 games this season.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (No. 8) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Mittelstadt has 230 points (77 goals, 153 assists) in 420 regular-season games for the Avalanche and Sabres and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A third-round pick (No. 76) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Zellers, 18, has 58 points (37 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

Boston (28-28-8) is three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

