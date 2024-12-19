Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

POJ webWEB-Only
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman P.O Joseph from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Joseph is signed through the end of the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $950,000.

The 25-year-old defenseman has played in 23 games for St. Louis this season, tallying two assists.

Joseph has played parts of five NHL seasons with St. Louis and Pittsburgh from 2020-2024, including his first four seasons with Pittsburgh. In 170 career NHL games, the defenseman has recorded eight goals, 31 assists and 39 points.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman’s best NHL season came in 2022-23 with Pittsburgh where he registered NHL career highs in goals (5), assists (16) and points (21).

The Laval, Quebec native represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Championship, helping Canada capture the Gold Medal.

Joseph was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by Arizona.

