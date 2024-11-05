Flyers Acquire Ben Gleason from Edmonton in Exchange for Ronnie Attard

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Ben Gleason from Edmonton in exchange for defenseman Ronnie Attard, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

24FLY_EDM_Trade_2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Ben Gleason from Edmonton in exchange for defenseman Ronnie Attard, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gleason, 26 (03/25/98), has played seven games this season for the Edmonton Oilers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Bakersfield Condors. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Ortonville, Michigan has registered four points (1g-3a) through his first seven games. Gleason’s four points is the second most among defenseman and t-5th most on the team. The left shot defender is also t-3rd for shots on net with 15 for the Condors.

Gleason signed with the Dallas Stars as a free agent in 2018 and went on to play in four NHL games for the club in November 2018 in which he registered his only NHL point in his debut on November 10, 2018. He played five seasons with Dallas’ affiliate the Texas Stars before signing as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2023. Through his seven seasons with Texas and Bakersfield (2018-24) he has played 359 career AHL games and owns 177 points (40g-137a), eight PPG, five GWG and 229 penalty minutes.

Attard, 25 (3/20/99), was selected by the Flyers in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft and collected six points (2g-4a) in 29 NHL games in three seasons with the Flyers (2021-2024). He tallied 59 points (22g-37a) in 123 career AHL contests in two seasons with Lehigh Valley (2022-23, 2023-24).

News Feed

Practice Notebook: Flyers Get Ready for Southern Road Trip

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 2 vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Bruins, 3-0

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Matvei Michkov Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Flyers and Yuengling Partner to Launch Orange & Black On Tap Bar Network

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 31 vs. Blues

Postgame 5: Flyers Down Blues, 2-1

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blues

Garnet Hathaway Teams Up With Flyers Charities for Hits for Hath's Heroes Fundraiser

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 29 vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers End Jinx in Boston with 2-0 Win

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame 5: Late Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Habs

5 Things: Flyers vs. Canadiens

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 26 vs. Wild

Postgame 5: Captain Coots Delivers 7-5 Win over Wild

Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to OHL's Guelph Storm