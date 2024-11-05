Flyers Acquire Ben Gleason from Edmonton in Exchange for Ronnie Attard

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Ben Gleason from Edmonton in exchange for defenseman Ronnie Attard, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gleason, 26 (03/25/98), has played seven games this season for the Edmonton Oilers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Bakersfield Condors. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Ortonville, Michigan has registered four points (1g-3a) through his first seven games. Gleason’s four points is the second most among defenseman and t-5th most on the team. The left shot defender is also t-3rd for shots on net with 15 for the Condors.

Gleason signed with the Dallas Stars as a free agent in 2018 and went on to play in four NHL games for the club in November 2018 in which he registered his only NHL point in his debut on November 10, 2018. He played five seasons with Dallas’ affiliate the Texas Stars before signing as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2023. Through his seven seasons with Texas and Bakersfield (2018-24) he has played 359 career AHL games and owns 177 points (40g-137a), eight PPG, five GWG and 229 penalty minutes.

Attard, 25 (3/20/99), was selected by the Flyers in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft and collected six points (2g-4a) in 29 NHL games in three seasons with the Flyers (2021-2024). He tallied 59 points (22g-37a) in 123 career AHL contests in two seasons with Lehigh Valley (2022-23, 2023-24).