Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

Brock Nelson was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the New York Islanders on Thursday for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Colorado also received forward prospect William Dufour in the deal, which New York followed up by trading Kylington to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

Nelson has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games this season. The 33-year-old forward led the Islanders in goals in each of the previous five seasons, including scoring at least 34 goals in each of the previous three.

Nelson is in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with New York on May 23, 2019.

Selected by the Islanders in the first round (No. 30) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Nelson has 574 points (295 goals, 279 assists) in 901 regular-season games, and 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dufour has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League this season. The 23-year-old forward, who was selected by New York in the fifth round (No. 152) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has played in one NHL game (in 2022-23).

Ritchie scored one goal in seven NHL games this season and has 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 41 games for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. The 20-year-old was Colorado's first-round pick (No. 27) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Ritchie signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on July 8, 2024.

Kylington, 27, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season, his first with Colorado after signing a one-year contract on Aug. 5.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington has 59 points (18 goals, 41 assists) in 214 regular-season games with the Flames and Avalanche, and three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 playoff games.

Colorado (37-24-2), which has won four in a row, is tied with the Minnesota Wild for third place in the Central Division.

New York (28-26-7) is four points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.