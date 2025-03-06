Jets acquire goaltender Chris Driedger from Panthers

WINNIPEG, March 6, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired goaltender Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. The Jets also announced they have assigned Driedger to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Driedger, a Winnipeg, Man. native, has played 20 games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers this season and has a 10-6-4 record with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. He played two games for the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24 and went 1-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Driedger, originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (76th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has played 67 career NHL games for the Senators, Panthers, and Kraken and has a 31-24-5 record with five shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .917 SV%. He has also played 212 career AHL games and has a 105-75-19 record with eight shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .911 SV%. Driedger helped the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the 2024 Calder Cup Final with a 12-6 record, one shutout, a 2.67 GAA, and a .906 SV%.

Chris Driedger

Goalie

Born May 18 1994 -- Winnipeg, MAN

Height 6.04 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots L

