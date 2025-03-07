Jets acquire Brandon Tanev, Luke Schenn in trades with Kraken, Penguins

The Winnipeg Jets acquired Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken and Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The Jets sent a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to Seattle for the 33-year-old forward who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Tanev returns to where his NHL career began when the Jets signed the forward as an undrafted free agent March 30, 2016. Tanev had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 22 games before signing a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2019.

"I have a smile on my face knowing I'm going back to Winnipeg," Tanev told Sportsnet. "The city, the fans, the whiteout in the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) and to be a part of such a good team is something that everyone wants come playoff time.

"There's so many great players on that team; (Connor Hellebuyck) is the best goaltender in the world. They've got a great coaching staff, and to get back into that atmosphere and to be in front of the best fans in hockey is something I'm very, very grateful for."

The Jets (43-16-4) lead the NHL with 90 points, two ahead of the Washington Capitals and six in front of their Central Division rival Dallas Stars. They play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3).

"It's just going in and jelling and being a part of the group and doing that as best as you can," Tanev said. "Just going in there ready, excited to play the way you know you can play and just bring whatever the team needs -- whether that's energy, physicality, some depth scoring. Doing all the little things that make the most of the game."

Tanev was claimed by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 60 games this season while averaging 13:56 of ice time, 175 points (83 goals, 92 assists) in 533 regular-season games and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 46 playoff games.

"Brandon was an original member of the Kraken who brought high energy and grit to both ends of the ice," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He was a big part of our team, and we wish him nothing but success in Winnipeg. With this trade, we are pleased to add another quality draft pick, giving us even more draft capital to work with as we look to improve our team next season and beyond."

The Kraken (26-33-4) are seventh in the Pacific Division.

"It's such a busy time, especially with your name being thrown out (there), but it's one of those things where I had a great time in Seattle," Tanev said. "I was treated extremely well from Day 1 with the organization and the ownership group. The fans are spectacular. I think they have a great market, great city, great ownership, great organization from top to bottom in Seattle. It's always tough to say goodbye to a place that you loved and some very good teammates and some friends that you've made over the years. That being said, I'm fortunate enough to go back to somewhere I'm very familiar with and comfortable."

Schenn was acquired for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and has one season remaining on a three-year, $8.25 million contract he signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2023. He was traded to the Penguins by the Predators with forward Tommy Novak on Wednesday for forward Michael Bunting and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft, and has five points (one goal, four assists) in 61 games this season while averaging 15:35 of ice time per game.

The 35-year-old defenseman has 203 points (44 goals, 159 assists) in 1,057 regular-season games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 47 playoff games.