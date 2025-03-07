Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Dylan Cozens and Dennis Gilbert were traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Ottawa also received a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Cozens, a 24-year-old forward, is in the second year of a seven-year, $49.7 million contract ($7.1 million average annual value) he signed with Buffalo on Feb. 7, 2023. He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games this season.

Selected by Buffalo with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Cozens has 197 points (77 goals, 120 assists) in 341 regular-season games.

Gilbert signed a one-year $825,000 contract with Buffalo on July 1, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 28-year-old defenseman has five assists in 25 games this season and 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 107 regular-season games for the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames and Sabres since he was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 91) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

"As far as Dylan goes, he's a big centerman that can score and can play a physical game as well, Senators coach Travis Green said. "A young centerman that has a huge upside in the League. You get toughness in Dennis. ... and a player that's hard to play against. If you're going to make a trade like that, you're going to obviously have to give up some good players as well."

Norris is in the third season of an eight-year, $63.6 million contract ($7.95 million AAV) he signed with the Senators on July 14, 2022. The 25-year-old forward has 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games this season.

The No. 19 pick by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft, Norris has 156 points (90 goals, 66 assists) in 236 regular-season games.

"Yeah, it's pretty tough," Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said. "It [stinks] losing a guy like [Norris]. Obviously, everybody knows how much he means to me. Just spent the last little bit with him and I'll kind of take advantage of every minute for the rest of the day ... Tough practice today."

Bernard-Docker is in the last of a two-year, $1.61 million contract ($805,000 AAV) he signed with Ottawa on July 1, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old defenseman has four points (one goal, three assists) in 25 games this season.

The No. 26 pick by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft, Bernard-Docker has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 129 regular-season games.

The Senators (31-25-5) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres (24-31-6) is last in the East, 13 points behind Ottawa for the second wild card.

"It's the unfortunate reality of it being a business," Tkachuk said. "We're getting back important pieces that are really going to help us. I mean, it [stinks]. It's part of it, but with 'Cozy' and Gilbert, we're going to welcome them with open arms. I feel bad a little bit that this is the initial reaction and of course I think they're going to understand why it's a little bit of a whirlwind for me personally, but with that being said, it's all about being a good captain, being a good teammate and making sure that they have everything that they need and have the support right from Day 1. They're going to be important pieces to our team."

NHL.com independent correspondent Callum Fraser contributed to this report