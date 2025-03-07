Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

Anthony Beauvillier was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 27-year-old forward signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Penguins on July 1, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 63 games this season. He has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Washington (40-14-8) is first in the Eastern Conference and is 10 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

Pittsburgh (24-31-6) is ninth in the East, nine points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card.