Boston Bruins Acquire Henri Jokiharju from Buffalo Sabres

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired defenseman Henri Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (originally from Edmonton).

Jokiharju (yoh-kee-HAHR-yoo), 25, has appeared in 42 games with Buffalo this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has skated in 389 career NHL games with Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 74 assists for 93 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.