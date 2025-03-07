Boston Bruins Acquire Henri Jokiharju from Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired defenseman Henri Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (originally from Edmonton).

Jokiharju (yoh-kee-HAHR-yoo), 25, has appeared in 42 games with Buffalo this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has skated in 389 career NHL games with Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 74 assists for 93 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Boston Bruins Acquire Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Colorado Avalanche

Geekie Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Carolina in Closing Seconds

Boston Bruins Acquire Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to One-year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Geekie Hits 20-Goal Plateau But Bruins Fall to Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Shutout by Wild, Pastrnak's Point Streak Ends

Pastrnak Pushes Point Steak to 17, Bruins Hold off Penguins

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Pastrnak Pushes Streak to 16 with 800th NHL Point, Bruins Fall to Islanders

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Surrender Lead, Fall to Maple Leafs in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs