Ovechkin scores 20 goals for 21st season, 2nd most in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin surpassed Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in NHL history and moved within one of Gordie Howe’s League record, reaching the milestone for the Washington Capitals against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored against the Predators to reach 20 goals for the 21st time in as many seasons in the NHL. Francis scored 20 goals in 20 of his 23 NHL seasons.

Howe holds the NHL records for most 20-goal seasons and most consecutive 20-goal seasons with 22.

Ovechkin reached the mark with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 5:56 of the first period on Sunday, scoring from his usual spot in the left circle off a pass from John Carlson.