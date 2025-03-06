Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks for prospect, draft pick

Brian Dumoulin was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff.

Dumoulin is in the final year of a two-year, $6.3 million contract ($3.15 million average annual value) he signed with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Ducks are retaining 50 percent of Dumoulin's remaining contract.

"He's a veteran defenseman, he has experience with winning and he's I think a reliable and consistent defender," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's got size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds) and length but also skates well and can move the puck well.

"I had been digging in on him and watching him myself a little bit closer just to watch his game over the last few weeks because (GM Tom Fitzgerald) has been working it for a while. So I'm feeling comfortable he's going to help our depth and give us a left-hand shot which is really important at particular time so I'm happy to be able to get that done."

The 33-year-old defenseman has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 61 games for the Ducks this season. He also has 91 blocked shots.

Dumoulin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was traded by the Kraken to the Ducks for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on July 2.