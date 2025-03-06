Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks for prospect, draft pick

Defenseman has 16 points this season, can become free agent after season

Brian Dumolin Trade Deadline

Brian Dumoulin was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff.

Dumoulin is in the final year of a two-year, $6.3 million contract ($3.15 million average annual value) he signed with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Ducks are retaining 50 percent of Dumoulin's remaining contract.

"He's a veteran defenseman, he has experience with winning and he's I think a reliable and consistent defender," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's got size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds) and length but also skates well and can move the puck well.

"I had been digging in on him and watching him myself a little bit closer just to watch his game over the last few weeks because (GM Tom Fitzgerald) has been working it for a while. So I'm feeling comfortable he's going to help our depth and give us a left-hand shot which is really important at particular time so I'm happy to be able to get that done."

The 33-year-old defenseman has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 61 games for the Ducks this season. He also has 91 blocked shots.

Dumoulin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was traded by the Kraken to the Ducks for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on July 2.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has 171 points (24 goals, 144 assists) in 687 regular-season games for the Ducks, Kraken and Penguins and 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Devils (33-24-6) are third in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points. They are currently without defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) who has not played since Feb. 4, and Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed), who was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Traff, 19, was selected by the Devils in the third round (No. 91) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 25 games for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Ducks (27-27-7) are six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

