Kunin traded to Blue Jackets by Sharks for draft pick

Luke Kunin was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

The pick originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

“Luke is a versatile forward who can play down the middle or on the wing, kills penalties and has tremendous character and work ethic,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He has been a very consistent player throughout his career, and we think he’ll be a good addition to our club.”

Kunin signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Sharks on June 28, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in 63 games this season.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 15) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kunin has 142 points (73 goals, 69 assists) in 422 regular-season games for the Sharks, Nashville Predators and Wild and five points (four goals, one assist) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blue Jackets (30-24-8) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers.

They have not reached the postseason since 2019-20.