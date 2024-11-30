Annunen traded to Predators by Avalanche for Wedgewood in swap of goalies

Justus Annunen was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Colorado Avalanche along with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for Scott Wedgewood on Saturday in a swap of goalies.

Annunen, 24, is 6-4-0 with a 3.23 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in 11 games (nine starts) playing behind No. 1 goalie Alexandar Georgiev. He can become a restricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Avalanche in the third round (No. 64) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Annunen is 16-9-2 with a 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage in 29 NHL games (24 starts) over four seasons.

Wedgewood, 32, is 1-2-1 with a 3.69 GAA and .878 save percentage in five games (four starts) playing behind No. 1 goalie Juuse Saros. He signed a two-year contract with Nashville on July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 84) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Wedgewood is 49-50-23 with a 3.01 GAA, .905 save percentage and six shutouts in 135 NHL games (118 starts) during nine seasons with the Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Predators and has appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Avalanche (13-11-0) began the season 0-4-0 but have won seven of 10 and are fourth place in the Central Division. However, they have allowed 3.71 goals per game entering Saturday, third-most in the NHL.

The Predators signed forwards Steven Stamkos (four years) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years), and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven years) this offseason but have struggled to score goals. They rank second to last in the NHL (2.33 goals per game) and are 32nd in the NHL standings (7-12-5).