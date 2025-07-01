Arvidsson traded to Bruins by Oilers for 5th-round pick in 2027 NHL Draft 

Viktor Arvidsson was traded to the Boston Bruins by the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Oilers received a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for the 32-year-old forward.

Arvidsson had 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He has 389 points (194 goals, 195 assists) in 613 regular-season games for the Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings and Oilers. In 87 postseason games, he has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists).

He has one year remaining on the two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Oilers as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024.