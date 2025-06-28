Capitals Acquire Declan Chisholm and a 2025 Sixth-Round Pick from Minnesota Wild 

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Declan Chisholm and a 2025 sixth-round pick (180th overall) from the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Chase Priskie and Washington’s 2025 fourth-round pick (123rd overall), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Chisholm, 25, recorded 12 points (2g, 10a) in 66 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2024-25. The 6’1”, 190-pound defenseman established single-season career highs in assists, points, games played and shots on goal (69). Chisholm ranked second among Minnesota defensemen in takeaways (27) and third in power-play points (2). Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Chisholm has recorded 21 points (5g, 16a) and averaged 16:46 of ice time in 99 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Minnesota. In 146 career American Hockey League games, Chisholm has registered 91 points (16g, 75a).

Priskie, 29, recorded 69 points (20g, 49a) in 130 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) from 2023-25. In