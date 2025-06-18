Haula traded to Predators by Devils for Hanzel, 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

34-year-old forward returns to Nashville, will enter final season of 3-year contract

Erik Haula traded to the Predators

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Erik Haula was traded to the Nashville Predators by the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 34-year-old forward will enter the final season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract he signed with the Devils on June 23, 2023, 10 days after he was traded to New Jersey by the Boston Bruins. He returns to Nashville, where he had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 51 games in the 2020-21 season.

Haula had 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 225 regular-season games for the Devils and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He averaged 10:17 of ice time in three games for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The seventh-round pick (No. 182) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL Draft has 337 points (153 goals, 184 assists) in 759 games for the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Predators, Bruins and Devils. He has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 78 playoff games and helped the Golden Knights advance to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, a five-game loss to the Washington Capitals.

Hanzel, 22, was chosen by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (No. 187) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He played this season for Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and Atlanta of the ECHL.

