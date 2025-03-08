Carlo traded to Maple Leafs by Bruins for Minten, 1st-round pick in 2026

Brandon Carlo was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Boston Bruins on Friday for forward Fraser Minten, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Toronto had received the fourth-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers earlier on Friday in the trade for forward Scott Laughton.

Carlo has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 63 games this season. He also led the Bruins in blocks (119) and short-handed ice time per game (2:49, minimum 20 games).

The 28-year-old defenseman has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $24.6 million contract ($4.1 million average annual value) he signed with Boston on July 14, 2021.

Selected by the Bruins in the second round (No. 37) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carlo has 109 points (29 goals, 80 assists) and a plus-129 rating in 617 regular-season games. He also has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 72 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Minten has four points (two goals, two assists) in 15 NHL games this season and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 26 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old, who was selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is in the first season of his three-year, entry-level contract he signed on Oct. 13, 2022.

Toronto (38-21-3) is in second place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Florida Panthers and one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston (28-28-8), which has lost eight of its past nine games (1-6-2), is three points behind the Ottawa Senators, who have three games in hand, for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.