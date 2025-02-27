Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Tyler Madden From Los Angeles Kings in Exchance for Defenseman Joseph Cecconi

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Joseph Cecconi. Madden will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Madden, 25 (11-9-1999), has recorded 25 points (8-17=25), 12 penalty minutes (PIM) and 93 shots in 47 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season. For his career, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Deerfield Beach, Fla., owns 128 points (58-70=128), 54 PIM and 478 shots in 251 games across five AHL seasons (2020-25), all with Ontario. Madden played two collegiate seasons (2018-20) at Northeastern University, collecting 65 points (31-34=65) in 63 games. He collected four points (3-1=4) in seven games at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship to help Team USA earn a silver medal. Madden was originally selected in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

Cecconi collected 13 points (2-11=13) in 51 AHL games with the Iowa Wild this season.