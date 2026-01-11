Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000 point mark, family dog attends

Leon Draisaitl's 1,000 point ceremony featured one guest that wore fur.

The Edmonton Oilers forward was honored Saturday for reaching the milestone back on December 16 and, in attendance was his dog, Bowie.

Bowie accompanied Draisaitl's wife, Celeste, on the ice along with his parents, Peter and Sandra.

The veteran forward was given the customary golden stick and Tiffany crystal and his teammates presented him with a Rolex watch.

The Oilers Foundation also made a $25,000 donation in his name to both the Ronald McDonald House and the Every Kid Deserves a Shot community organization.

Draisaitl became the 103rd player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the first German-born player to do it.

He is the 5th member of the Oilers to hit the mark, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and teammate Connor McDavid.

He may also be the first player to be pet the family dog -- appropreiately dressed in an Oilers bandana -- all throughout the ceremony.