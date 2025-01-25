Lightning acquire forward Ryder Korczak from New York Rangers

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Ryder Korczak from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Lucas Edmonds, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Korczak, 22, has played in 35 games with the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season, recording three goals and 11 points with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward has skated in 107 career AHL contests, all with Hartford, registering 12 goals and 31 points with three power-play goals and 42 penalty minutes. He made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut last season with the Wolf Pack, collecting one goal and two points in 10 postseason contests.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Korczak was originally drafted by the Rangers, 75th overall, in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.