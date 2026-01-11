Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

It was Commesso's fourth NHL game and second this season. He made 19 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (19-19-7), who have won five of their past six games.

Juuse Saros made 18 saves for the Predators (20-20-4), who have lost two of their past three.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period. Bedard skated out of the left corner and fed a backdoor pass to Bertuzzi at the right post, where he scored into an open net.

Nick Lardis pushed the lead to 2-0 at 11:01 of the third period when he finished Bedard's pass from below the goal line with a wrist shot from the slot.

Ryan Greene scored an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 3-0 final.

Chicago goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, and defenseman Louis Crevier each missed the game because of an illness.