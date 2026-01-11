Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Bertuzzi, Bedard each has 2 points for Chicago, which has won 5 of 6

Blackhawks at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Drew Commesso made 36 saves in his first NHL win, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

It was Commesso's fourth NHL game and second this season. He made 19 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (19-19-7), who have won five of their past six games.

Juuse Saros made 18 saves for the Predators (20-20-4), who have lost two of their past three.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period. Bedard skated out of the left corner and fed a backdoor pass to Bertuzzi at the right post, where he scored into an open net.

Nick Lardis pushed the lead to 2-0 at 11:01 of the third period when he finished Bedard's pass from below the goal line with a wrist shot from the slot.

Ryan Greene scored an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 3-0 final.

Chicago goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, and defenseman Louis Crevier each missed the game because of an illness.

Latest News

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Holmstrom propels Islanders to OT win against Wild

Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21

Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday

Cooley makes 27 saves, Flames end Penguins' 6-game winning streak

NHL Status Report: Slavin returns from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Rantanen bats puck in midair for impressive goal 

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

Broberg signs 6-year, $48 million contract with Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build