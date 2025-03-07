RELEASE: Blackhawks Add Aku Raty, Victor Soderstrom and Shea Weber from Utah

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Aku Raty, and defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Shea Weber from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Chicago’s own 2026 fifth-round pick.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada (2010, 2014), the native of Sicamous, British Columbia has also earned gold medals at the 2007 IIHF World Championship and 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, while also securing a silver medal at the 2008 IIHF World Championship. Additionally, Weber was twice named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2010-11 and 2011-12, while earning Second All-Star Team honors in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He also appeared in seven NHL All-Star Games (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020)

Raty, 23, has suited up in 50 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League this season, notching 19 points (4G, 15A). During the 2023-24 campaign, Raty dressed in one game with the Arizona Coyotes, recording one assist in his NHL debut on April 17, 2024 against Edmonton.

The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has posted 63 points (19G, 44A) in 105 career regular-season AHL games with the Roadrunners from 2023-25. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Tucson during the 2024 postseason. Raty was originally selected by Arizona in the second round (151st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. The Oulu, Finland native won a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting three points (2G, 1A) in seven contests.

Soderstrom, 24, has tallied 36 points (9G, 27A) in 47 games this season with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League. His 27 assists share first among all team skaters, while his 36 points share third. He also ranks second among club blueliners with nine goals.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Soderstrom has compiled 11 points (1G, 10A) in 53 career regular-season NHL games with Arizona from 2021-24. The forward has also appeared in 170 AHL games with the Roadrunners from 2020-24, totaling 82 points (16G, 66A). Additionally, he has made three trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in five games.

The Skutskär, Sweden native won a bronze medal serving as an alternate captain with Team Sweden in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering five assists through five games. He was originally selected by the Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Weber, 39, skated in 1,038 career regular-season NHL games from 2005-21, compiling 589 points (224G, 365A) with the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. He has also skated in 97 career postseason contests with both teams, posting 42 points (18G, 24A), and made one trip to the Stanley Cup Final with Montreal in 2021. The blueliner was originally selected by the Predators in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. Weber was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024 and was awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award during the 2015-16 season.

The Sicamous, British Columbia native won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, a 2007 IIHF World Championship gold medal, a 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal and a 2008 IIHF World Championship silver medal.