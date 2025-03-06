Penguins trade Bunting to Predators for Schenn, Novak, ship Desharnais to Sharks 

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a pair of trades on Wednesday, sending forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators and defenseman Vincent Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks.

In addition to Bunting, the Penguins also sent a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Predators for defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak. The Penguins acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for Desharnais.

Bunting has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 58 games this season and has 210 points (90 goals, 120 assists) in 326 games for the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and the Penguins. He’s in the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with Hurricanes on July 3, 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 27 by the Penguins, who said he is out indefinitely after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Schenn has five points (one goal, four assists) in 61 games for the Predators this season and 203 points (44 goals, 159 assists) in 1,057 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Predators. The 35-year-old is in the second year of the three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 AAV) he signed with Nashville on July 1, 2023.

Novak has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 52 games this season and 117 points (49 goals, 68 assists) in 201 NHL games, all with the Predators. He’s in the first year of a three-year, $10.5 million ($3.5 million AAV) contract he signed on March 4, 2024.