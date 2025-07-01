RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Sabres

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Lafferty, 30, posted seven points (4G, 3A) in 60 games with the Sabres during the 2024-25 campaign. He added 89 hits last season, good for eighth among Buffalo skaters. He also finished tied for fifth on the team with a 50.6% faceoff win percentage (79-for-156), the third-highest faceoff win percentage of his career.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has tallied 90 points (40G, 50A) in 349 career regular-season games over six seasons with Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Buffalo. Lafferty spent parts of two seasons with Chicago between 2021-23, earning 32 points (15G, 17A) in 97 games in a Blackhawks sweater. In addition, he has registered three points (1G, 2A) in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Canucks.

The Hollidaysburg, Penn. native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.