RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Sabres

Chicago receives forward from Buffalo in exchange for 2026 sixth-round draft pick

Lafferty-BUF--16x9-Trade2Team-1Photo
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Lafferty, 30, posted seven points (4G, 3A) in 60 games with the Sabres during the 2024-25 campaign. He added 89 hits last season, good for eighth among Buffalo skaters. He also finished tied for fifth on the team with a 50.6% faceoff win percentage (79-for-156), the third-highest faceoff win percentage of his career.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has tallied 90 points (40G, 50A) in 349 career regular-season games over six seasons with Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Buffalo. Lafferty spent parts of two seasons with Chicago between 2021-23, earning 32 points (15G, 17A) in 97 games in a Blackhawks sweater. In addition, he has registered three points (1G, 2A) in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Canucks.

The Hollidaysburg, Penn. native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ilya Safonov to Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Mason West with 29th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Vaclav Nestrasil with 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward

RELEASE: Jeff Blashill Named 42nd Head Coach in Blackhawks History