Predators Acquire Grigori Denisenko From Vegas 

Forward Has Appeared in One Contest for Vegas and 42 for the Henderson Silver Knights This Season, Picking Up 24 Points (10g-14a) at the AHL Level

By Press Release
Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 18, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Grigori Denisenko from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko, 24 (6/24/00), has played in one contest for Vegas and 42 for the Henderson Silver Knightsthis season, picking up 24 points (10g-14a) and 36 penalty minutes at the AHL level. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward ranked tied for the fourth-most assists and owned the fifth-most goals and points for the Silver Knights this season.

Originally selected by Florida in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Denisenkomade his NHL debut in 2020-21 with the Panthers. He went on to play in 26 games across three seasons for Florida, recording seven points (7a) and appearing in one contest during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. The winger was claimed on waivers by Vegas prior to the 2023-24 season and has spent the past two campaigns with the Golden Knights organization, skating in seven games for Vegas. He led the AHL club in points (56) and assists (36) and finished second in goals (20), all of which were career-highs in 2023-24. Prior to coming to North America, Denisenko played two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) with Yaroslavl of the KHL, posting 18 points (10g-8a) in 63 regular season games and 47 points (19g-28a) in 63 career regular season games with Loko Yaroslavl (2016-19) of Russia’s junior league (MHL), he was also a part of two MHL championship teams (2017-18 and 2018-19).

