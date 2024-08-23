Askarov traded to Sharks by Predators

Yaroslav Askarov was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Nashville acquired forward prospect David Edstrom, goalie prospect Magnus Chrona and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (previously acquired by San Jose from the Vegas Golden Knights) for the goalie.

Should that pick be in the top 10, the Sharks will have the choice to transfer either their own first-round pick in the 2025 draft or the Golden Knights selection.

San Jose also acquired minor league forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Askarov was selected by Nashville with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old is 2-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in three games through two seasons with the Predators.

He was the top-rated European goalie in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2020 draft and became the third Russia-born goalie in NHL history to be chosen first at the position, joining Ilya Samsonov (Washington Capitals, No. 22, 2015 NHL Draft) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 19, 2012 NHL Draft).

“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”

Askarov had requested a trade, according to NHL Network's Kevin Weekes. The Predators released a statement Monday from general manager Barry Trotz saying the expectation was for Askarov to report to training camp in September and compete for a job.

Askarov made history on Nov. 27, 2019, when he made his debut in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg at the age of 17, becoming the second-youngest goalie to start a game in KHL history (Ilya Sorokin, 2013).

The Predators have three other goaltenders on their roster, including No. 1 goalie Juuse Saros, Matt Murray and Scott Wedgewood.

Askarov, who is 56-29-6 with a 2.55 GAA, .911 save percentage and nine shutouts in 92 games through two seasons with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, could contend to become the No. 1 goalie for the Sharks, who also have Mackenzie Blackwood, Georgi Romanov and Vitek Vanecek on their roster.

Burke, a 21-year-old center who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Nov. 14, 2022, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 47 games with Atlanta of the ECHL last season and played one game with Milwaukee of the AHL.

Edstrom, a 19-year-old forward selected by the Golden Knights with the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 44 games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Chrona, a 23-year-old goalie selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (No. 152) of the 2018 NHL Draft, was 1-6-1 with a 4.71 GAA and .859 save percentage in nine games with the Sharks last season; he was also 6-17-6 with a 3.49 GAA and .894 save percentage in 31 games with San Jose of the AHL and 0-1-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .940 save percentage in two games with Wichita of the ECHL.