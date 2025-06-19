Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

Dallas receives 3rd-round selection in 2026, 4th-rounder in 2025 for 30-year-old forward

marchment_061925

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mason Marchment was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Dallas Stars for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Thursday.

Marchment has one year remaining on a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Stars on July 13, 2022.

The 30-year-old forward had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 62 regular-season games for the Stars this season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 18 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Dallas, which lost to the Edmonton Oilers in five games in the Western Conference Final.

“I think Mason has a unique combination of size, skill and strength,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said Thursday. “He works well down in the corners and around the net.”

Marchment, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent on March 17, 2018, has 189 points (76 goals, 113 assists) in 302 career regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Stars, and 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 59 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“He’s been in three conference finals in a row,” Botterill said. “He knows the intensity of playoff hockey.”

Seattle (35-41-6) finished seventh in the Pacific Division this past season and did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year.

