McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has an NHL career-high 18-game point streak, but the Edmonton Oilers captain isn’t in the mood to celebrate.
The top priority for the center, who turns 29 on Tuesday, is winning.
“I just want to play good hockey -- that’s all -- and help this team win games,” McDavid said after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Saturday. “We’ve been winning games, but we’ve got to find a way to win a couple more.”
Still, McDavid, who extended his streak at 9:20 of the third period when he scored during a two-man advantage to tie the game 3-3, deserved to be recognized for his latest accomplishment. Only Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey have put together longer point streaks for the Oilers.
McDavid has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) during the longest point streak in the NHL this season. Gretzky holds the record for the longest run in League history (51 games; 61 goals, 92 assists), which he set with Edmonton in 1983-84, and he also had point streaks of 39, 30, 28, 24, 19, and 18 games twice. Coffey had a 28-game point streak (16 goals, 39 assists) in 1985-86.
“It’s tough to do in the NHL when you’re playing against the best every night, and not only the best in the League, but the best of the best, because they’re usually matching (lines) playing against him,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For him to do that over and over again … there are nights where he might get some chances and the puck doesn’t go in, so you have to be able to generate quite a bit.”