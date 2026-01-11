McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

Edmonton captain has longest run in NHL this season, more focused on team success

Connor McDavid celebrates

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has an NHL career-high 18-game point streak, but the Edmonton Oilers captain isn’t in the mood to celebrate.

The top priority for the center, who turns 29 on Tuesday, is winning.

“I just want to play good hockey -- that’s all -- and help this team win games,” McDavid said after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Saturday. “We’ve been winning games, but we’ve got to find a way to win a couple more.”

Still, McDavid, who extended his streak at 9:20 of the third period when he scored during a two-man advantage to tie the game 3-3, deserved to be recognized for his latest accomplishment. Only Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey have put together longer point streaks for the Oilers.

McDavid has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) during the longest point streak in the NHL this season. Gretzky holds the record for the longest run in League history (51 games; 61 goals, 92 assists), which he set with Edmonton in 1983-84, and he also had point streaks of 39, 30, 28, 24, 19, and 18 games twice. Coffey had a 28-game point streak (16 goals, 39 assists) in 1985-86.

“It’s tough to do in the NHL when you’re playing against the best every night, and not only the best in the League, but the best of the best, because they’re usually matching (lines) playing against him,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For him to do that over and over again … there are nights where he might get some chances and the puck doesn’t go in, so you have to be able to generate quite a bit.”

LAK@EDM: McDavid extends his point streak to a career-high of 18 games with PPG

Consistency has been the key to McDavid’s success this season; he’s been held off the score sheet only six times. The last time he did not have a point was on Dec. 2, a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

He has 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 45 games, tied for the NHL lead with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 44 games.

“He’s very motivated to be the best player,” Knoblauch said. “I never see Connor show up to the rink and say, ‘Maybe tonight’s going to be the night I’m going to play well.’ He’s very dedicated to his game and he wants to be the best, and he’s very focused. He’s putting in the preparation with his linemates what their strategy is against the other team.”

McDavid had three 17-game point streaks since joining the Oilers for the 2015-16 season heading into Saturday. His first was in 2021-21 (32 points; 12 goals, 20 assists), and he did it again in 2022-2023 (37 points; 16 goals, 21 assists).

Since the streak began on Dec. 4, Edmonton’s power play has been tops in the League, converting at 39.7 success rate. The Oilers visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW).

“He’s an extremely talented hockey player, very focused and very consistent,” Knoblauch said.” And another thing with that streak -- the power play is going really well. When the power play is going really well he’s a big part of it, and that also helps too.”

McDavid has led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. The Oilers (22-16-7) struggled to gain traction at the start of the season but now trail the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-2) by one point for first place in the Pacific Division.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player, and we’re obviously happy to have him on our side and happy to see the levels that he is able to get to,” Edmonton forward Kasperi Kapanen said. “It’s really remarkable to see it.”

His talent is undeniable, but McDavid also takes pride in a strong work ethic and is constantly striving to improve. That too does not go unnoticed.

“We also do see that side, that he does put the effort off the ice, especially in practice and he leads this group in that way,” Kapanen said. “So, it’s no surprise that he’s the best in the world right now.”

Related Content

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

McDavid, Eichel highlight Team North America

NHL EDGE stats: Biggest storylines of 2025

McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

Best goals of 2025 shared by NHL.com writers

Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000 point mark, family dog attends

Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks host Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid extends point streak to 18 games, but Kings edge Oilers in shootout

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000 point mark, family dog attends

Holmstrom propels Islanders to OT win against Wild

Nylander's return helps Maple Leafs continue rising in playoff race

Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight victory

Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21

Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday