McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

Consistency has been the key to McDavid’s success this season; he’s been held off the score sheet only six times. The last time he did not have a point was on Dec. 2, a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

He has 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 45 games, tied for the NHL lead with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 44 games.

“He’s very motivated to be the best player,” Knoblauch said. “I never see Connor show up to the rink and say, ‘Maybe tonight’s going to be the night I’m going to play well.’ He’s very dedicated to his game and he wants to be the best, and he’s very focused. He’s putting in the preparation with his linemates what their strategy is against the other team.”

McDavid had three 17-game point streaks since joining the Oilers for the 2015-16 season heading into Saturday. His first was in 2021-21 (32 points; 12 goals, 20 assists), and he did it again in 2022-2023 (37 points; 16 goals, 21 assists).

Since the streak began on Dec. 4, Edmonton’s power play has been tops in the League, converting at 39.7 success rate. The Oilers visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW).

“He’s an extremely talented hockey player, very focused and very consistent,” Knoblauch said.” And another thing with that streak -- the power play is going really well. When the power play is going really well he’s a big part of it, and that also helps too.”

McDavid has led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. The Oilers (22-16-7) struggled to gain traction at the start of the season but now trail the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-2) by one point for first place in the Pacific Division.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player, and we’re obviously happy to have him on our side and happy to see the levels that he is able to get to,” Edmonton forward Kasperi Kapanen said. “It’s really remarkable to see it.”

His talent is undeniable, but McDavid also takes pride in a strong work ethic and is constantly striving to improve. That too does not go unnoticed.

“We also do see that side, that he does put the effort off the ice, especially in practice and he leads this group in that way,” Kapanen said. “So, it’s no surprise that he’s the best in the world right now.”