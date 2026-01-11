NHL Status Report: Geekie questionable for Bruins against Penguins

New Jersey Devils

Johnathan Kovacevic will make his season debut at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN). The defenseman, who signed a five-year, $20 million contract with the Devils on March 7, 2025 ($4 million average annual value), had knee surgery in June. Kovacevic had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and was plus-10 in 81 games for New Jersey last season while averaging 19:49 of ice time. ... Dougie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch; the defenseman has two points (one goal, one assist) in his past four games after a 17-game drought. Hamilton has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 40 games. ... Evgenii Dadonov is also returning after he missed 22 games with a wrist injury; the forward practiced on a line with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer on Saturday. … Stefan Noesen will have knee surgery this week, the Devils announced. The forward, who has been placed on injured reserve, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 38 games. ... Zack MacEwen is out for the remainder of the season after the forward had ACL surgery. MacEwen, who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for forward Kurtis MacDermid on Oct. 4, did not have a point in three games with New Jersey.