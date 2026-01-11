NHL Status Report: Geekie questionable for Bruins against Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Boston Bruins
Morgan Geekie is questionable for the Bruins when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who leads Boston with 25 goals in 45 games, left a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the first period to attend to a family matter. … Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) remains day to day but can be activated from injured reserve on Sunday; the defenseman has been out since Jan. 3, when he had an assist in 22:47 in a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and is averaging 22:11 of ice time. … Elias Lindholm is expected to play after the center left the game in the second period on Saturday with a nagging lower-body injury; coach Marco Sturm said Lindholm left for rest given the team's lead in the game. ... Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract. The deal begins next season and has an average annual value of $887,500.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks after the goalie sustained a lower-body injury during a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Demko allowed three goals on six shots before departing after the first period. Coach Adam Foote said Demko, who is 8-10-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season, will be evaluated over the next couple of days. Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions on Sunday. ... Vancouver recalled defenseman Victor Mancini and reassigned defenseman Elias Pettersson to Abbotsford ahead its game at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson (lower body) participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is unlikely to return against the Nashville Predators on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360). The forward, who hasn't played since Jan. 3, leads the Capitals with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) and is plus-20 in 41 games this season. ... Pierre-Luc Dubois took part in the morning skate for the first time since the center had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7. Dubois has been skating on his own for several weeks. His timeline after the surgery was 3-4 months.
New Jersey Devils
Johnathan Kovacevic will make his season debut at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN). The defenseman, who signed a five-year, $20 million contract with the Devils on March 7, 2025 ($4 million average annual value), had knee surgery in June. Kovacevic had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and was plus-10 in 81 games for New Jersey last season while averaging 19:49 of ice time. ... Dougie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch; the defenseman has two points (one goal, one assist) in his past four games after a 17-game drought. Hamilton has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 40 games. ... Evgenii Dadonov is also returning after he missed 22 games with a wrist injury; the forward practiced on a line with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer on Saturday. … Stefan Noesen will have knee surgery this week, the Devils announced. The forward, who has been placed on injured reserve, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 38 games. ... Zack MacEwen is out for the remainder of the season after the forward had ACL surgery. MacEwen, who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for forward Kurtis MacDermid on Oct. 4, did not have a point in three games with New Jersey.
Edmonton Oilers
Tristan Jarry (lower body) is expected to return this upcoming week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Saturday prior to a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The goalie is on long-term injured reserve and has not played since being injured during a 3-1 win at Boston on Dec. 18. Jarry is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .887 save percentage in three starts since he was acquired from the Penguins on Dec. 12. Edmonton plays back-to-back road games at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and at Nashville on Tuesday.
Vegas Golden Knights
Carter Hart is week to week because of a lower-body injury, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said before their 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The goalie was injured in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Hart is 5-3-3 with a 3.28 GAA and an .871 save percentage in 12 games this season, his first with Vegas. Carl Lindbom is expected to start against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot) and Jake Evans (lower body) took part in the Canadiens’ morning skate prior to a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Laine hasn’t played since Oct. 16 after having core muscle surgery; his initial timeline to recover was 3-4 months. Dach has been out since Nov. 15 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Evans was also expected to be out 4-6 weeks after being injured on Dec. 20.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand (undisclosed) was on the ice for the Panthers’ morning skate but missed his second straight game on Saturday, a 3-2 win against the Senators. Marchand, a forward, has been day to day since leaving a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He leads Florida with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season. ... Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut after the forward was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust is day to day with a lower-body injury and is questionable to play at Boston on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS). The forward was unavailable for a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Rust played 19:29 in a 4-1 win against the Devils on Thursday; he ranks second for Pittsburgh with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games this season. ... The Penguins recalled forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Michael Kesselring (lower body) rejoined the Sabres for the morning skate on Saturday prior to a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, his first time skating with them since leaving a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said the plan is on Monday to "get him involved in some physical stuff and see how he reacts to that. Midweek, we'll hopefully have a decision on whether he can play or not." The Sabres host the Panthers on Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday and the Canadiens on Thursday. The homestand ends against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 17. Kesselring, a defenseman, does not have a point in 16 games this season.