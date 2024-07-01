2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Official deals since July 1, 2024

Jakob Chychrun traded to WSH

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2024. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.

JULY 1: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Chychrun traded to Capitals by Senators

