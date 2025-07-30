Golden Knights add Marner with eye on return to Stanley Cup Final

Also trade for Lauzon, Sissons from Nashville; Defensive depth in question after losing Pietrangelo, Hague

Mitch Marner VGK team reset

© Vegas Golden Knights

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights:

2024-25 season: 50-22-10; first in the Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Mitch Marner, F: The 28-year-old forward was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. Marner gives the Golden Knights more offensive firepower after he had a career-best 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season. … Jeremy Lauzon, D: The hard-hitting defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 30 for Nicolas Hague and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old had one assist in 28 games last season and will be competing for time on the team’s third pair. … Colton Sissons, F: The 31-year-old, acquired along with Lauzon in the deal with Nashville, had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games last season. … Jaycob Megna, D: The 32-year-old defenseman is another third-pair option after signing a two-year contract July 1. He played eight games for the Florida Panthers last season. … Cole Reinhardt, F: The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. A depth forward, he had a goal and an assist in 17 games for the Ottawa Senators last season. … Dylan Coghlan, D: The 26-year-old returns to Vegas, where he had 19 points (six goals,13 assists) in 88 games between 2020-22, on a one-year contract after playing six games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Marner traded to Vegas for Roy, then signs eight-year contract

Key departures

Alex Pietrangelo, D: The Golden Knights announced June 30 that the 35-year-old will not play this season because of a lower-body injury. The two-time Stanley Cup champion had 33 points (4 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. … Nicolas Roy, F: The 28-year-old had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 71 games before he was sent to the Maple Leafs in the deal for Marner. He spent the past six years with Vegas. … Nicolas Hague, D: The 26-year-old, who also spent the past six seasons in Vegas, had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games last season before he was traded to Nashville in the deal for Sissons and Lauzon. … Victor Olofsson, F: The 30-year-old has not re-signed after he had 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games last season. ... Ilya Samsonov, G: The 28-year-old remains an unrestricted free agent; he went 16-9-4 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 29 games last season.

On the cusp

Trevor Connelly, F: Selected in the first round (No. 19) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Connelly signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 1. The 19-year-old had 14 points (four goals, nine assists) in 23 games with Providence College last season before joining Henderson of the American Hockey League and posting four points (one goal, three assists) in six games. … Carl Lindbom, G: The 22-year-old will compete for the backup role after completing his first AHL season. A seventh-round pick (No. 222) in the 2021 NHL Draft, he was 18-15-2 with a 2.65 GAA, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 games with Henderson last season. … Lukas Cormier, D: The 23-year-old, selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 68) of the 2020 Draft, missed most of last season with undisclosed injury; he had nine assists in 19 games with Henderson last season.

What they still need

The Golden Knights have improved their offense with the addition of Marner, but they must find consistent depth on defense. The departures of Pietrangelo and Hague, who played top-pair minutes, will force Vegas to elevate certain players. There also remains doubt as to whether Akira Schmid can fill the backup goalie spot on a full-time basis.

They said it

“This was a spot that was very high on my list. I wanted to come here. Kind of went back to my agent and said, ‘I'm open to doing this if we can find a way to do it.’ A couple hours later, we had a deal going on. Very fortunate. This is the place we want to be. We don't want to lose that opportunity.” -- Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner

EDGE stat to watch

The Golden Knights led the NHL in midrange shots on goal (761) and were tied for first in midrange goals (94) last season. Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev (96 midrange SOG; 98th percentile) and Jack Eichel (93 midrange SOG; 97th percentile) both excelled in those areas last season as the duo combined for 26 midrange goals (14 by Dorofeyev, 12 by Eichel). With the addition of Marner, who ranked in the 95th percentile with 12 midrange goals last season for the Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights are likely to be an even more powerful offense in 2025-26. -- Troy Perlowitz

TBL@VGK: Eichel one-times a rocket and finds the back of the net

Fantasy spin

Dorofeyev led Vegas with a career-high 35 goals and 254 shots on goal in 82 games last season. He also set NHL career highs in power-play goals (13), power-play points (17), game-winning goals (seven) and average ice time (16:32). Dorofeyev's 22-goal improvement from 2023-24 (13 goals in 47 games) was the second largest jump among NHL players (minimum 40 games played in each season) behind only Aliaksei Protas of the Washington Capitals (plus-24). Dorofeyev could improve his goal total even more this season with the addition of Marner, who ranks second in primary assists since 2018-19 (281 in 498 games) and third in total assists (312 in 357 games) since 2020-21. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Related Content

Ducks add veterans in coach Quenneville, forwards Granlund, Kreider

Bruins hire Sturm, add forward depth after finishing last in Atlantic Division

Sabres strengthen defense with trade for Kesselring

Parekh among decisions on defense for Flames heading into season

Hurricanes bolster top-6 forward group with addition of Ehlers

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Avalanche boost hopes of Cup run with veteran addition Burns

Blue Jackets add depth with trade for Coyle, Wood

Red Wings fortify crease with addition of Gibson

Stars hire Gulutzan for 2nd stint as coach, add Faksa to bolster 4th line

Panthers add Petry, Tarasov to bolster defenseman, goalie positions

Oilers add Mangiapane, Howard to revamped forward group

Kings add Perry, Armia to elevate 4th line; Ceci, Dumoulin on defense

Canadiens add offensive punch to defense with Dobson acquisition

Devils add Brown, Dadonov for depth scoring

Predators revamp defense with additions of Hague, Perbix

Islanders draft Schaefer with No. 1 pick, add forward depth with eye on return to playoffs

Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Wild add to forward depth with additions of Tarasenko, Sturm

Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

Kraken hire Lambert as coach, bring in Marchment to boost forward group

Penguins hire Muse as coach, sign forwards Mantha, Brazeau

Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

Lightning add Holmberg, Katchouk for forward depth

Canucks add offense with Kane, hire Foote as coach

Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Team Resets

Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Lightning add Holmberg, Katchouk for forward depth

Canucks add offense with Kane, hire Foote as coach

Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

Penguins hire Muse as coach, sign forwards Mantha, Brazeau

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

Kraken hire Lambert as coach, bring in Marchment to boost forward group

Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Predators revamp defense with additions of Hague, Perbix

Islanders draft Schaefer with No. 1 pick, add forward depth with eye on return to playoffs

Devils add Brown, Dadonov for depth scoring

Wild add to forward depth with additions of Tarasenko, Sturm

Kings add Perry, Armia to elevate 4th line; Ceci, Dumoulin on defense

Canadiens add offensive punch to defense with Dobson acquisition

Oilers add Mangiapane, Howard to revamped forward group