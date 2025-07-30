Golden Knights add Marner with eye on return to Stanley Cup Final

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights:
2024-25 season: 50-22-10; first in the Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round
Key arrivals
Mitch Marner, F: The 28-year-old forward was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. Marner gives the Golden Knights more offensive firepower after he had a career-best 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season. … Jeremy Lauzon, D: The hard-hitting defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 30 for Nicolas Hague and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old had one assist in 28 games last season and will be competing for time on the team’s third pair. … Colton Sissons, F: The 31-year-old, acquired along with Lauzon in the deal with Nashville, had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games last season. … Jaycob Megna, D: The 32-year-old defenseman is another third-pair option after signing a two-year contract July 1. He played eight games for the Florida Panthers last season. … Cole Reinhardt, F: The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. A depth forward, he had a goal and an assist in 17 games for the Ottawa Senators last season. … Dylan Coghlan, D: The 26-year-old returns to Vegas, where he had 19 points (six goals,13 assists) in 88 games between 2020-22, on a one-year contract after playing six games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.