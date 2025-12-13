Canucks look to future with Rossi, Buium, Ohgren after trade of Hughes to Wild

All 3 newcomers practice with Vancouver after blockbuster deal

Marco Rossi zeev buium VAN morning skate

© Vancouver Canucks

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

NEWARK -- The Vancouver Canucks began a new era on Saturday, one day after a franchise-altering trade that sent superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and defenseman Zeev Buium -- acquired Friday from the Wild, along with a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft - were on the ice with their new team Saturday for a practice at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Vancouver coach Adam Foote said it is time to look to the future for the Canucks, pointing to the reinforcements as being a huge part of that process.

“We’re going to work on it every day so we are consistent,” Foote said. “We’ve got young guys here in this trade. It’s hard to talk about it when the wins aren’t following right now, but there are a lot of good things happening. Playing fast hockey, generating a lot.

“We’ve got to move on, just like ‘Hughey’ is going to move on. We have a lot of work to do.”

The Canucks (11-17-3) are last in the NHL and are 2-7-0 in their past nine entering their game at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, NHLN). Rumors of a trade involving the Canucks captain had swirled around Vancouver all season with the future of the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner with the Canucks after next season unclear.

But he is now gone and the three newcomers are here, and were thrown right into the mix Saturday as the work began.

Rossi, a center, and Buium, a defenseman, were deployed with the first power-play unit and Ohgren played fourth-line wing in a robust 40-minute practice that was heavy on teaching. Rossi also centered the top line during line rushes, paired with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. Buium was on the second pair of defensemen with Tyler Myers.

Marco Rossi VAN morning skate

© Vancouver Canucks

Buium knows he can’t replace Hughes, even if he is occupying many of the same roles to start.

Hughes had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 26 games this season -- leading the Canucks at the time of the trade -- and 432 points (61 goals, 371 assists) in 459 regular-season games.

Buium, 20, was selected by Minnesota with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 31 games this season. He is projected to have many of the same offensive skills as Hughes but is still in the process of finding his game.

“I want to be me,” Buium said. "Everyone knows the player he is, he’s a superstar, he’s done some many great things, won a Norris, top defenseman in the [United States], if not the best defenseman in the NHL. For me, I have always liked to watch him and take things from him. I want to be me and write my own story. I don’t think I look too much into all that stuff. I just want to become the best player I can be.”

Rossi is on injured reserve and has not played since Nov. 11 because of a lower-body injury. Foote says the team is awaiting final medical clearance and it's possible Rossi plays against New Jersey.

The 24-year-old was selected by Minnesota with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and is in his third full NHL season. He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games. He's in the first season of a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) he signed with the Wild on Aug. 22, 2025.

Ohgren, 21, was selected by Minnesota with the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and has yet to register a point in 18 games this season. He has been shuffled between the Wild and their American Hockey League affiliate during each of the past three seasons.

“It’s been tough going up and down for sure,” Ohgren said. "Obviously I want to be In the NHL and I think this is a good place for me and a good fit.”

liam ohgren VAN morning skate

© Vancouver Canucks

Saturday was the first step for the players -- those arriving and those that remained in the wake of the blockbuster -- to start to jell.

“We got three really good pieces in the trade and that is exciting for our group,” Myers said. “Obviously, we lose a really good player and a really good friend, but that’s part of it. It’s going to get a lot more attention because of the player [Hughes] is. I’m familiar with all three guys, even playing against Zee and seeing how dynamic he is even though he is 20. It’s exciting for our group to add in depth. Really excited to move forward and getting better as a group.”

Foote said he will not immediately name a captain to replace Hughes, but will have discussions with management first.

Related Content

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Skinner, Kulak traded to Penguins by Oilers for Jarry

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

Oilers trade Skinner for Jarry because it was time ‘for something different’

NHL EDGE stats: Jarry trade could spark Oilers

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

Latest News

Sorokin, Islanders recover, defeat Lightning in shootout for 3rd straight win

Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Sharks rally from down 4 in 3rd, top Penguins in OT

Allen, Devils top Ducks to end home skid at 5

Drake shows off his hockey skills on outdoor rink 

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

Jarry ready for 'fun challenge' following trade to Oilers

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks