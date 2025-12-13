Canucks look to future with Rossi, Buium, Ohgren after trade of Hughes to Wild

NEWARK -- The Vancouver Canucks began a new era on Saturday, one day after a franchise-altering trade that sent superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and defenseman Zeev Buium -- acquired Friday from the Wild, along with a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft - were on the ice with their new team Saturday for a practice at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Vancouver coach Adam Foote said it is time to look to the future for the Canucks, pointing to the reinforcements as being a huge part of that process.

“We’re going to work on it every day so we are consistent,” Foote said. “We’ve got young guys here in this trade. It’s hard to talk about it when the wins aren’t following right now, but there are a lot of good things happening. Playing fast hockey, generating a lot.

“We’ve got to move on, just like ‘Hughey’ is going to move on. We have a lot of work to do.”

The Canucks (11-17-3) are last in the NHL and are 2-7-0 in their past nine entering their game at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, NHLN). Rumors of a trade involving the Canucks captain had swirled around Vancouver all season with the future of the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner with the Canucks after next season unclear.

But he is now gone and the three newcomers are here, and were thrown right into the mix Saturday as the work began.

Rossi, a center, and Buium, a defenseman, were deployed with the first power-play unit and Ohgren played fourth-line wing in a robust 40-minute practice that was heavy on teaching. Rossi also centered the top line during line rushes, paired with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. Buium was on the second pair of defensemen with Tyler Myers.