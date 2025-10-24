Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Forward has 4 points this season, among 1st 6 on Germany's preliminary roster for 2026 Olympics

Reichel_Blackhawks_close-up

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Lukas Reichel was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old forward has four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the Blackhawks (4-2-2) this season. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in an 8-3 win at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15.

"Lukas is an exciting young player and someone we feel can help improve our forward group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "He is a talented playmaker who can create scoring opportunities with his offensive ability. We like the way he moves on the ice and his overall work ethic and feel our coaching staff can help him become a better and more consistent hockey player."

Reichel was one of six players selected for Germany's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, along with forwards Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Nico Sturm of the Minnesota Wild and Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators, defenseman Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings and goalie Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken.

Selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Reichel has 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 174 NHL games with the Blackhawks.

The Canucks (4-4-0) host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, NHLN).

