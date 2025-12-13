Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks

Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Vancouver received forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations. “Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time. ... We are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later.”

The 26-year-old defenseman and Vancouver captain was in his eighth season with the Canucks after being selected by them in the first round (No. 7) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 3, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2023-24 season after posting career highs with 92 points, 17 goals, and 75 assists. He was also a finalist for the award last season, when he had 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists).

He was one of the first six players named to the United States roster for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In 459 games, Hughes has 432 points (61 goals, 371 assists), the most by a defenseman in Vancouver franchise history. He has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 26 games this season, leading the Canucks at the time of the trade.