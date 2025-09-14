Fedotov traded to Blue Jackets by Flyers for draft pick

Ivan Fedotov was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Sunday.

The 28-year-old goalie played 26 games last season (24 starts) and was 6-13-4 with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. Fedotov is entering the last of a two-year, $6.5 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Philadelphia on April 23, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by the Flyers in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Fedotov played 29 games (25 starts) over the past two seasons with Philadelphia and went 6-14-5 with a 3.29 GAA and an .874 save percentage.

He was the Flyers’ nominee last season for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The award was won by Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan.

Fedotov was named the best goalie in the Kontinental Hockey league in 2021-22 after going 14-10-2 with a 2.00 GAA, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games for CSKA. He then led his team to the Gagarin Cup championship, going 16-6 with a 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage in 22 playoff games.