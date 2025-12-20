Danault traded to Canadiens by Kings

Phillip Danault was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The draft pick was previously acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 32-year-old forward has five points (five assists) in 30 games this season. He has one season remaining on a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Kings on July 28, 2021.

Danault previously played for the Canadiens for six seasons, with 194 points (54 goals, 140 assists) in 360 games from 2016-21.

A first-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Danault has 399 points (125 goals, 274 assists) in 741 games for the Blackhawks, Canadiens and Kings. He also has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 62 Stanley Cup Playoff games.