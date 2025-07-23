Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

2024-25 season: 39-36-7, fifth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Vladislav Gavrikov, D: The 29-year-old signed a seven-year contract on July 1 and could immediately land on the top defense pair in his first season with the Rangers. Gavrikov has 135 points (29 goals, 106 assists) in 435 NHL games, including 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 82 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season. ... Taylor Raddysh, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 2 and could provide depth after having 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 80 games for the Washington Capitals last season. ... Mike Sullivan, coach: The 57-year-old was hired May 2 to replace Peter Laviolette. Sullivan won the Stanley Cup in his first two of 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before parting with Pittsburgh on April 28 after missing the playoffs for the third straight season.

NYI@LAK: Gavrikov unleashes a slap shot to break the ice

Key departures

Chris Kreider, F: Traded to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12 for forward Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (defenseman Artyom Gonchar). Kreider had 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games last season and has 582 points (326 goals, 256 assists) in 883 games in 13 NHL seasons, all with New York. ... K'Andre Miller, D: Traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1 for defenseman Scott Morrow, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft. Miller had 132 points (36 goals, 96 assists) in 368 games for the Rangers including 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 74 games last season. ... Zac Jones, D: Signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 2 after he had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 46 games for New York last season. Arthur Kaliyev, F: Signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on July 2. He had four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games with the Rangers after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6. Kaliyev did not play after March 11 because of an upper-body injury. Calvin de Haan, D: An unrestricted free agent, de Haan had one assist in three games for the Rangers last season after he was acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on March 1.

On the cusp

Gabe Perreault, F: The 20-year-old could get another look in the NHL after going without a point in five games as a rookie and having 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 games with Boston College last season. Perreault was selected in the first round (No. 23) in the 2023 NHL Draft. ... Brendan Brisson, F: The 23-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on March 6 and signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 7. Brisson has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 NHL games, all with with Vegas, since being selected in the first round (No. 29) of the 2020 NHL Draft. ... Matthew Robertson, D: The 24-year-old played his first two NHL games last season, but mostly stuck with Hartford of the American Hockey League for a fourth straight. He had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 60 AHL games, continuing an upward trajectory that could lead to more time in the NHL. ... Adam Sykora, F: The 20-year-old had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 71 games for Hartford last season, his third in the AHL. Selected in the second round (No. 63) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Sykora has yet to make his NHL debut.

What they still need

Another depth forward. A center would be particularly useful if Mika Zibanejad is to fully transition away from the position, continuing his move late last season to right wing with center J.T. Miller on one of the top two lines.

They said it

"I've grown so much respect over the years for the talent that the Rangers have. I look forward to the opportunity to get to know some of these guys on a more personal level. I look forward to the opportunity to work with them both on the ice and off the ice to try to become the most competitive team we can become and ultimately challenge for the Stanley Cup. That's why we're all in it." -- coach Mike Sullivan

EDGE stat to watch

The Rangers ranked seventh in the NHL in both midrange shots on goal (674) and midrange goals (86) last season. Forward Artemi Panarin was tied with Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings for the most midrange goals (19) last season and ranked fifth in midrange shots on goal (113). New York had two of the top five forwards in terms of 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts in J.T. Miller (15; third), who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last season, and Mika Zibanejad (13; tied for fourth). -- Troy Perlowitz

NYR@NYI: Panarin scores his second goal of game in 3rd period

Fantasy spin

J.T. Miller had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists), including eight power-play points, 55 shots on goal and 76 hits in 32 games with the Rangers last season after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Miller has had at least 30 goals and 80 points in three of his past four seasons and ranks 21st in the NHL in hits (585 in 234 games) since 2022-23. Among players with at least 500 hits over that span, Miller ranks second in goals (91) behind Ottawa Senators wing Brady Tkachuk (101 goals, 764 hits). Zibanejad shifted to wing after the Miller trade and had 33 points over his final 32 games last season (compared to 29 over his first 50 games). Zibanejad has bounce-back appeal if he continues to play on Miller's line after his 10.9 shooting percentage last season was his lowest since 2013-14 (10.5 with the Ottawa Senators). -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

