Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Key departures

Chris Kreider, F: Traded to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12 for forward Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (defenseman Artyom Gonchar). Kreider had 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games last season and has 582 points (326 goals, 256 assists) in 883 games in 13 NHL seasons, all with New York. ... K'Andre Miller, D: Traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1 for defenseman Scott Morrow, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft. Miller had 132 points (36 goals, 96 assists) in 368 games for the Rangers including 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 74 games last season. ... Zac Jones, D: Signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 2 after he had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 46 games for New York last season. Arthur Kaliyev, F: Signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on July 2. He had four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games with the Rangers after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6. Kaliyev did not play after March 11 because of an upper-body injury. Calvin de Haan, D: An unrestricted free agent, de Haan had one assist in three games for the Rangers last season after he was acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on March 1.

On the cusp

Gabe Perreault, F: The 20-year-old could get another look in the NHL after going without a point in five games as a rookie and having 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 games with Boston College last season. Perreault was selected in the first round (No. 23) in the 2023 NHL Draft. ... Brendan Brisson, F: The 23-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on March 6 and signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 7. Brisson has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 NHL games, all with with Vegas, since being selected in the first round (No. 29) of the 2020 NHL Draft. ... Matthew Robertson, D: The 24-year-old played his first two NHL games last season, but mostly stuck with Hartford of the American Hockey League for a fourth straight. He had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 60 AHL games, continuing an upward trajectory that could lead to more time in the NHL. ... Adam Sykora, F: The 20-year-old had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 71 games for Hartford last season, his third in the AHL. Selected in the second round (No. 63) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Sykora has yet to make his NHL debut.