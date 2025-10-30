Welcome to the 2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2025. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker
Official deals since July 1, 2025
OCTOBER 30: Philadelphia Flyers acquire defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Dallas Stars for forward Samu Tuomaala. | Kyrou traded to Flyers from Stars
OCTOBER 24: Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks
OCTOBER 17: Minnesota Wild acquire defenseman Kyle Masters from the San Jose Sharks for forward Oskar Olausson. | Masters traded to Wild by Sharks
OCTOBER 15: Los Angeles Kings acquire goalie Pheonix Copley from the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations. | Copley traded to Kings by Lightning
OCTOBER 5: Philadelphia Flyers acquire forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Ryan Ellis and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Grundstrom, Guryev traded to Flyers by Sharks
OCTOBER 3: New Jersey Devils acquire forward Zack MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators for forward Kurtis MacDermid. | Devils acquire MacEwen from Senators
OCTOBER 1: Edmonton Oilers acquire goalie Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth for future considerations. | Ingram traded to Oilers by Mammoth
SEPTEMBER 14: Columbus Blue Jackets acquire goalie Ivan Fedotov from Philadelphia Flyers for a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Fedotov traded to Blue Jackets by Flyers
SEPTEMBER 5: San Jose Sharks acquire goalie Carey Price from Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Gannon Laroque and a 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Price traded to Sharks by Canadiens
SEPTEMBER 4: Philadelphia Flyers acquire forward Tucker Robertson from Seattle Kraken for forward Jon-Randall Avon. | Robertson traded to Flyers by Kraken for Avon
JULY 25: San Jose Sharks acquire forward Oskar Olausson from Colorado Avalanche for forward Danil Gushchin. | Olausson traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Gushchin
JULY 17: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire forward Dakota Joshua from Vancouver Canucks for a 4th-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. | Joshua traded to Maple Leafs by Canucks
JULY 13: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks for forward Chase Stillman and a 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Silovs traded to Penguins by Canucks
JULY 10: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Henry Thrun from San Jose Sharks for forward Ryan Reaves. | Thrun traded to Maple Leafs by Sharks for Reaves
JULY 10: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Matt Dumba, 2nd-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from Dallas Stars for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok. | Dumba traded to Penguins by Stars for Kolyachonok
JULY 8: Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Isaac Howard from Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Sam O'Reilly. | Howard traded to Oilers by Lightning for O'Reilly
JULY 2: New Jersey Devils acquire forward Thomas Bordeleau from the San Jose Sharks for forward Shane Bowers. | Bordeleau traded to Devils by Sharks
JULY 1: Carolina Hurricanes acquire defenseman K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers for a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Scott Morrow. | Miller traded to Hurricanes by Rangers
JULY 1: San Jose Sharks acquire goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3rd-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. | Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins