Chinakhov traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets for Heinen

Yegor Chinakhov was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for Danton Heinen.

The Blue Jackets also received a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, both previously acquired by Pittsburgh.

Chinakhov, a 24-year-old forward, had six points (three goals, three assists) in 29 games for the Blue Jackets this season and was a healthy scratch their past two games. He is in the last of a two-year, $4.2 million contract ($2.1 million average annual value) and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 21) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Chinakhov has 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists) in 204 regular-season games.

The Penguins (16-12-9) are seventh in the Metropolitan Division and host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE).

"This trade provides us with additional draft capital over the next two years and a good two-way player in Danton Heinen that will add to our organizational depth at the forward position," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "With regard to Yegor, we believe a change of scenery was in the best interests of both he and the club, and we thank him for his contributions over the past five seasons."

Heinen, a 30-year-old forward, had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games with the Penguins this season. He was a healthy scratch their past four games. Heinen is in the last of a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV) and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

A fourth-round pick (No. 116) by the Boston Bruins in the 2014 NHL Draft, Heinen has 243 points (97 goals, 146 assists) in 579 regular-season games for the Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Penguins and Vancouver Canucks and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Columbus (16-15-6), which is last in the Metropolitan, visits the Ottawa Senators on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH).