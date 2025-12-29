Chinakhov traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets for Heinen

Columbus also receives 2 draft picks for forward, who can become RFA after this season

Yegor Chinakhov CBJ

© Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Yegor Chinakhov was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for Danton Heinen.

The Blue Jackets also received a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, both previously acquired by Pittsburgh.

Chinakhov, a 24-year-old forward, had six points (three goals, three assists) in 29 games for the Blue Jackets this season and was a healthy scratch their past two games. He is in the last of a two-year, $4.2 million contract ($2.1 million average annual value) and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 21) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Chinakhov has 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists) in 204 regular-season games.

The Penguins (16-12-9) are seventh in the Metropolitan Division and host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE).

"This trade provides us with additional draft capital over the next two years and a good two-way player in Danton Heinen that will add to our organizational depth at the forward position," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "With regard to Yegor, we believe a change of scenery was in the best interests of both he and the club, and we thank him for his contributions over the past five seasons."

Heinen, a 30-year-old forward, had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games with the Penguins this season. He was a healthy scratch their past four games. Heinen is in the last of a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV) and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

A fourth-round pick (No. 116) by the Boston Bruins in the 2014 NHL Draft, Heinen has 243 points (97 goals, 146 assists) in 579 regular-season games for the Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Penguins and Vancouver Canucks and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Columbus (16-15-6), which is last in the Metropolitan, visits the Ottawa Senators on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH).

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Germany, stays perfect

NHL Status Report: Bedard returns to ice for Blackhawks, still no timeline for return

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

NHL reveals rendering of loanDepot park design for Winter Classic

Barzal fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game

Chouinard, former Flames forward, dies at 69

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: McDavid can join elite company when Oilers visit Jets

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

Rookie Watch: Schaefer, Sennecke among those being rewarded with ice time