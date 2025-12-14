Guerin's call on Hughes pays off for Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said when a player like Quinn Hughes is available, you make the call.
Guerin did just that roughly one week ago, after encouragement from assistant general manager Mat Sells, who told Guerin: "This might sound nuts, but ... maybe make the call."
"And I did," said Guerin.
On Friday night, Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford called back.
Guerin was in the middle of preparing meatballs for Christmas Eve dinner. Christmas was indeed coming early for the Wild, with Rutherford accepting Guerin's offer of Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner.
“I had to take my latex gloves off, I was rolling meatballs and he told me we have a deal,” Guerin said. “There was a fist pump involved.”
Hughes will make his Wild debut when they host the Boston Bruins on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, NESN).
The Wild (18-9-5) are third in the Central Division. After beginning the season 3-6-3 through Oct. 30, they have gone 15-3-2 in their past 20 games after Saturday's 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.
So why was now the time to get in on the Hughes lottery?
“Because it's Quinn Hughes,” Guerin said. “And I don't know what the right moment is, but if you wait for it, you're gonna miss it. …When it's a player of this caliber, the right time's always now.
“Bringing a player like Quinn Hughes here, you just don’t get these opportunities all that often. Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren, all great kids, great players with bright futures. Definitely hard to part with guys that you draft, develop, you spend time with. ... But like I said, when a player of Quinn’s caliber comes available, and you have an opportunity to get him, there’s a cost to it and we were willing to do what it takes.”