Marchment traded to Blue Jackets by Kraken

Mason Marchment was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Seattle Kraken on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 2026 fourth-round pick was previously acquired from the New York Rangers.

The 30-year-old forward has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 games this season. Marchment was traded to Seattle by the Dallas Stars on June 19 for two draft picks.

Marchment is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Dallas Stars on July 13, 2022 and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Marchment has 202 points (80 goals, 122 assists) in 331 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Stars and Kraken.