Marchment traded to Blue Jackets by Kraken

Forward had 13 points in 29 games for Seattle, which receives 2 draft picks

marchment-cbj-trade

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mason Marchment was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Seattle Kraken on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 2026 fourth-round pick was previously acquired from the New York Rangers.

The 30-year-old forward has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 games this season. Marchment was traded to Seattle by the Dallas Stars on June 19 for two draft picks.

Marchment is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Dallas Stars on July 13, 2022 and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Marchment has 202 points (80 goals, 122 assists) in 331 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Stars and Kraken.

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Danault traded to Canadiens by Kings

Guerin's call on Hughes pays off for Wild

Canucks look to future with Rossi, Buium, Ohgren after trade of Hughes to Wild

Latest News

Markstrom makes 32 saves, helps Devils edge Mammoth

Burns scores, Avalanche top Jets in 12th consecutive home win

Robertson has 3 points, Stars score 8 to cruise past Ducks

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Panthers rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Hurricanes in shootout

Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

On Tap: Potential Canada teammates Crosby, Suzuki square off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jarvis leaves Hurricanes game with injury, will be 'out for a while'

Danault traded to Canadiens by Kings

Sherwood has hat trick, Canucks top Islanders for 3rd straight win

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Tkachuk 'on track' to return to Panthers lineup, Maurice says

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 19

NHL Status Report: Jarry placed on injured reserve by Oilers

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes