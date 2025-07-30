Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs:
2024-25 season: 52-26-4, first in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round
Key arrivals
Matias Maccelli, F: Acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 30 for a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old, who had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season, has one season remaining on a three-year contract he signed with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17, 2023. Maccelli has 130 points (37 goals, 93 assists) in 224 games for Arizona and Utah. ... Dakota Joshua, F: Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on July 16 for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old, Toronto's fifth-round pick (No. 128) in the 2014 NHL Draft, had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season. Joshua has three seasons remaining on a four-year contract he signed with the Canucks on June 27, 2024, and 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 games for the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver. … Nicolas Roy, F: Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Mitch Marner on July 1, the 28-year-old had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 71 games last season. He has two seasons remaining on a five-year contract he signed with Vegas on Aug. 8, 2022, and 166 points (68 goals, 98 assists) in 369 games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Golden Knights. … Michael Pezzetta, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 2 after he was held without a point in 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He had 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 200 games for the Canadiens. … Henry Thrun, D: Acquired from the San Jose Sharks for forward Ryan Reaves on July 10, the 24-year-old has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with the Sharks on July 24, 2024. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 games for San Jose.