Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Get forward Roy back in deal with Golden Knights, also acquire defenseman Thrun from Sharks

TOR 25-26 reset

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs:

2024-25 season: 52-26-4, first in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Matias Maccelli, F: Acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 30 for a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old, who had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season, has one season remaining on a three-year contract he signed with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17, 2023. Maccelli has 130 points (37 goals, 93 assists) in 224 games for Arizona and Utah. ... Dakota Joshua, F: Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on July 16 for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old, Toronto's fifth-round pick (No. 128) in the 2014 NHL Draft, had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season. Joshua has three seasons remaining on a four-year contract he signed with the Canucks on June 27, 2024, and 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 games for the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver. … Nicolas Roy, F: Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Mitch Marner on July 1, the 28-year-old had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 71 games last season. He has two seasons remaining on a five-year contract he signed with Vegas on Aug. 8, 2022, and 166 points (68 goals, 98 assists) in 369 games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Golden Knights. … Michael Pezzetta, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 2 after he was held without a point in 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He had 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 200 games for the Canadiens. … Henry Thrun, D: Acquired from the San Jose Sharks for forward Ryan Reaves on July 10, the 24-year-old has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with the Sharks on July 24, 2024. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 games for San Jose.

NYR@UTA: Maccelli goes backdoor to kick off scoring in the 1st

Key departures

Mitch Marner, F: The 28-year-old could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Marner was sent to Vegas after signing an eight-year contract as part of a sign-and-trade agreement. He had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season and has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games over nine seasons. He left the Maple Leafs fifth in team history in points and fourth in assists. … Pontus Holmberg, F: The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 68 games last season. … Max Pacioretty, F: The 36-year-old was not re-signed and remains an unrestricted free agent. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games last season. … Ryan Reaves, F: The 38-year-old had two assists in 35 games last season. … Brendan Shanahan, president: His contract was not renewed when it expired June 30. He held the role since he was hired April 11, 2014.

On the cusp

Easton Cowan, F: The 20-year-old, Toronto's first-round pick (No. 28) in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the Ontario Hockey League in playoff scoring with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 17 games for London and helped it win the Memorial Cup. He is a candidate to make the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp. … Cade Weber, D: The 24-year old was acquired from the Hurricanes on March 7, 2024. Weber had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 60 games for Toronto of the American Hockey League last season. … William Villeneuve, D: The 23-year-old had 40 points (four goals, 36 assists) in 55 AHL games last season, his third full season with the Maple Leafs' top affiliate. … Jacob Quillan, F: The 23-year-old played one NHL game last season and had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 67 AHL games.

What they still need

Marner's absence presents a large void to be filled on a line with left wing Matthew Knies and center Auston Matthews. Maccelli figures to get an opportunity to fill a spot among the top two lines but either the acquisition of another top-six forward or the emergence of Cowan will be needed for the Maple Leafs to be a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup.

They said it

"We've got to find a way to create the team, both between the ears and personnel, to be our best at the critical moments. There's some DNA that needs to change in our team." -- general manager Brad Treliving

EDGE stat to watch

Each half of Toronto's goalie tandem stood out in terms of saves by shot location last season. Anthony Stolarz, who led the NHL in save percentage (.926; minimum 30 starts), ranked third in high-danger save percentage (.849) behind only Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings (.863) and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning (.853). Joseph Woll, tied for 10th in save percentage (.909; minimum 30 games), was tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.912). The Maple Leafs' team save percentage (.905) was fourth in the League, their highest ranking in that category since 1994-95 (also fourth). -- Troy Perlowitz

MTL@TOR: Stolarz grabs his 3rd shutout of the season

Fantasy spin

Knies set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (29), points (58), power-play points (15), shots on goal (152) and hits (182) last season. He averaged 18:31 per game in his second season (compared to 13:41 as a rookie), which increased to 19:48 in 13 postseason games to go with seven points (five goals, two assists). He was one of three players with at least 29 goals and 180 hits last season (Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators). He has exposure to elite center Matthews and should receive more power-play ice time with the Marner's departure. Knies is a fringe top 50 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings and the only Maple Leafs player in NHL.com's fantasy keeper/dynasty rankings. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann – Nicolas Roy – Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

