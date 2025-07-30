Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Key departures

Mitch Marner, F: The 28-year-old could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Marner was sent to Vegas after signing an eight-year contract as part of a sign-and-trade agreement. He had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season and has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games over nine seasons. He left the Maple Leafs fifth in team history in points and fourth in assists. … Pontus Holmberg, F: The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 68 games last season. … Max Pacioretty, F: The 36-year-old was not re-signed and remains an unrestricted free agent. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games last season. … Ryan Reaves, F: The 38-year-old had two assists in 35 games last season. … Brendan Shanahan, president: His contract was not renewed when it expired June 30. He held the role since he was hired April 11, 2014.

On the cusp

Easton Cowan, F: The 20-year-old, Toronto's first-round pick (No. 28) in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the Ontario Hockey League in playoff scoring with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 17 games for London and helped it win the Memorial Cup. He is a candidate to make the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp. … Cade Weber, D: The 24-year old was acquired from the Hurricanes on March 7, 2024. Weber had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 60 games for Toronto of the American Hockey League last season. … William Villeneuve, D: The 23-year-old had 40 points (four goals, 36 assists) in 55 AHL games last season, his third full season with the Maple Leafs' top affiliate. … Jacob Quillan, F: The 23-year-old played one NHL game last season and had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 67 AHL games.

What they still need

Marner's absence presents a large void to be filled on a line with left wing Matthew Knies and center Auston Matthews. Maccelli figures to get an opportunity to fill a spot among the top two lines but either the acquisition of another top-six forward or the emergence of Cowan will be needed for the Maple Leafs to be a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup.

They said it

"We've got to find a way to create the team, both between the ears and personnel, to be our best at the critical moments. There's some DNA that needs to change in our team." -- general manager Brad Treliving

EDGE stat to watch

Each half of Toronto's goalie tandem stood out in terms of saves by shot location last season. Anthony Stolarz, who led the NHL in save percentage (.926; minimum 30 starts), ranked third in high-danger save percentage (.849) behind only Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings (.863) and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning (.853). Joseph Woll, tied for 10th in save percentage (.909; minimum 30 games), was tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.912). The Maple Leafs' team save percentage (.905) was fourth in the League, their highest ranking in that category since 1994-95 (also fourth). -- Troy Perlowitz