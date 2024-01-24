Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

DETROIT -- Helping kick off the 2024 Red Wings for Reading program, Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon shared an afternoon of stories and smiles with students at New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit on Wednesday.

Wearing his No. 34 Red Wings sweater, Lyon helped seventh graders pick out new books during the charter school’s book fair before reading “Dino-Hockey” -- a book by Michigan-based author Lisa Wheeler -- to a group of kindergartners and first graders.

Before and after reading to the kids, Lyon answered several of their questions. Lyon was asked what position he plays in hockey, what a goalie does and why he would want to get hit with pucks all the time when he could be scoring goals.

“I love being around kids,” Lyon told DetroitRedWings.com. “We get stuck in such a rut sometimes, so it’s nice to get a little perspective. Obviously (NHL players) live extremely lucky lives. All of us are super lucky to be in the position we are in, so just to come out and help in any way you can is really important.”