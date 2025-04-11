RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings dropped the front half of their penultimate back-to-back set of the 2024-25 regular season, a 4-1 decision to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.
“We had our chances, but it doesn’t seem to be going in,” Alex DeBrincat said. “They’re a good team and are going to put away their chances. We can clean up a bit in our zone, but maybe a little bit too much zone time for them. I think we did a good job of creating, just wasn’t enough.”
Goaltender Cam Talbot, who started his sixth consecutive game, made 27 saves for Detroit (36-35-7; 79 points). At the other end of the ice, netminder Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for Florida (46-29-4; 96 points).
“If you compare [Thursday’s game and Tuesday’s game], I thought we had many more opportunities in Montreal,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Glorious opportunities. Can’t say that tonight here. There’s a reason why they have won in the past and have a chance to win again.”
Getting Detroit on the board first, for the second time in the last three games, was DeBrincat. The 27-year-old forward found himself all alone in the slot and wristed home captain Dylan Larkin’s quick behind-the-net pass to make it 1-0 at 6:13 of the opening frame. Ben Chiarot started the play that led to DeBrincat’s team-leading 36th goal of the campaign, chipping the puck deep into Florida’s zone that Larkin raced up and retrieved.