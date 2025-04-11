RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

DeBrincat has scored 63 game-opening goals across his first two seasons with Detroit, surpassing Larkin for the most by any skater on the club over that span.

“I think we had our chances, I just don’t think we buried them,” DeBrincat said. [Bobrovsky] played well. I think that’s it. Even in the first period, I think they could have had a couple and [Talbot] kept us in it and shut the door. Then they get a couple and we’re chasing the game.”

Evan Rodrigues tied it for the Panthers just 2:58 into the second period, jamming the puck past Talbot while he and a bunch of bodies were clustered in front of the crease during a power-play opportunity to make it 1-1.

Less than six minutes later, Mackie Samoskevich fired a turnaround shot from the left face-off circle that hit twine to give Florida a 2-1 lead, its first of the night, at 8:46 of the second period.

Brad Marchand, the longtime Boston Bruin who was acquired via trade before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, netted his first goal as a Panther with 3:39 left in the second period to push them ahead 3-1.

“They’re like Carolina,” Larkin said. “They get the lead, just rim pucks, hunt and chase. We didn’t have an answer for it.”

Pushing Florida in front by three goals and rounding out the scoring, captain Aleksander Barkov deflected a shot from Seth Jones to make it 4-1 at 14:03 of the third period.

Although Thursday’s loss stung for the Red Wings, who remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens (39-30-9; 87 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, they're going to keep fighting for their playoff lives.

“For the past couple weeks, we’re watching the standings and were right there,” DeBrincat said. “It’s tough. We still got to come out ready to play and give it our best shot. We still have an opportunity, so just go out and win the rest of the games.”