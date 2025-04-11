RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

DeBrincat tallies team-leading 36th goal of season

DET-FLA 04:10:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings dropped the front half of their penultimate back-to-back set of the 2024-25 regular season, a 4-1 decision to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

“We had our chances, but it doesn’t seem to be going in,” Alex DeBrincat said. “They’re a good team and are going to put away their chances. We can clean up a bit in our zone, but maybe a little bit too much zone time for them. I think we did a good job of creating, just wasn’t enough.”

Goaltender Cam Talbot, who started his sixth consecutive game, made 27 saves for Detroit (36-35-7; 79 points). At the other end of the ice, netminder Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for Florida (46-29-4; 96 points).

“If you compare [Thursday’s game and Tuesday’s game], I thought we had many more opportunities in Montreal,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Glorious opportunities. Can’t say that tonight here. There’s a reason why they have won in the past and have a chance to win again.”

Getting Detroit on the board first, for the second time in the last three games, was DeBrincat. The 27-year-old forward found himself all alone in the slot and wristed home captain Dylan Larkin’s quick behind-the-net pass to make it 1-0 at 6:13 of the opening frame. Ben Chiarot started the play that led to DeBrincat’s team-leading 36th goal of the campaign, chipping the puck deep into Florida’s zone that Larkin raced up and retrieved.

DeBrincat has scored 63 game-opening goals across his first two seasons with Detroit, surpassing Larkin for the most by any skater on the club over that span.

“I think we had our chances, I just don’t think we buried them,” DeBrincat said. [Bobrovsky] played well. I think that’s it. Even in the first period, I think they could have had a couple and [Talbot] kept us in it and shut the door. Then they get a couple and we’re chasing the game.”

Evan Rodrigues tied it for the Panthers just 2:58 into the second period, jamming the puck past Talbot while he and a bunch of bodies were clustered in front of the crease during a power-play opportunity to make it 1-1.

Less than six minutes later, Mackie Samoskevich fired a turnaround shot from the left face-off circle that hit twine to give Florida a 2-1 lead, its first of the night, at 8:46 of the second period.

Brad Marchand, the longtime Boston Bruin who was acquired via trade before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, netted his first goal as a Panther with 3:39 left in the second period to push them ahead 3-1.

“They’re like Carolina,” Larkin said. “They get the lead, just rim pucks, hunt and chase. We didn’t have an answer for it.”

Pushing Florida in front by three goals and rounding out the scoring, captain Aleksander Barkov deflected a shot from Seth Jones to make it 4-1 at 14:03 of the third period.

Although Thursday’s loss stung for the Red Wings, who remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens (39-30-9; 87 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, they're going to keep fighting for their playoff lives.

“For the past couple weeks, we’re watching the standings and were right there,” DeBrincat said. “It’s tough. We still got to come out ready to play and give it our best shot. We still have an opportunity, so just go out and win the rest of the games.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | FLA vs. DET | 04/10/25

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Thursday’s game

“I liked our start. Usually in this building, you got to play a pretty intense 10-minute game. I thought we played that well and came out of it with a lead…but third period a shift link got away from us. We got tired, made some poor decisions and it’s in our net. They check so well and get good goaltending, you’re not coming back at 3-1 or 4-1. That was our night.”

Larkin on not being able to score that second goal like

“It’s been the story. We had looks and chances. We created chances. The power play didn’t show up again, and that’s on me and us.”

Larkin on McLellan challenging the club before this road trip

“I feel like tonight wasn’t up to the standard that we have. That’s a frustrating one and it’s hard to say. Just the goals we gave up, details. Our penalty kill has been good…It’s hard to stand in front of [the media] and say that, but it just happened and it’s where we’re at.”

DeBrincat on why the Red Wings’ offense has been limited as of late

“I think we’re getting good chances. It’s just not going in the net. It happens at some points in the season. It’s unfortunate that’s right now, but hope to get out of that tomorrow and beat a good Tampa team.”

