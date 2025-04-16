PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Detroit has picked up at least a point in six of its past eight games

DET-NJD 04:15:25
By Jonathan Mills
DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their 2024-25 regular season with a midweek back-to-back road set, first battling the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

Puck drop for the third and final matchup of the campaign between Detroit (38-35-7; 83 points) and New Jersey (42-32-7; 91 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing on TNT/truTV/MAX as well as FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Fans can also tune into 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

The Red Wings have gone 1-1-0 versus the Devils this season: a 5-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24 followed by a 5-4 loss also at home on Nov. 29.

“There is always someone watching and something to play for,” Albert Johansson said. “You can play for yourself and feel good about how we end the season here. Two games – just want to continue to play good hockey and have good habits.”

Marco Kasper, Albert Johansson, Todd McLellan Media Availability | April 15, 2025

Closing out their home slate with a 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Red Wings went 22-16-3 at Little Caesars Arena this season, marking the second straight campaign that the club has earned at least 20 wins on home ice.

According to Detroit head coach Todd McLellan, continuing to bring their best effort for the remainder of the season will strengthen the players’ mental makeup.

“We’re challenging them to give to each other down the stretch,” McLellan said. “They’ve done a good job. They did a good job in Tampa [last Friday] and [against Dallas on Monday]. It’s human nature [to think] ‘It’s over for us. We’re not going to play again. I’m not sure I want to get completely involved in this game.’ And by no means was that game [against the Stars] playoff-quality, I think we could all see that, but at least they’re there and they’re giving effort.”

When asked about his club’s projected lineup for Wednesday’s clash, McLellan outlined “the plan moving forward” prior to departing for New Jersey on Tuesday.

“Our plan is to play [William] Lagesson both games, so we’ll have a defenseman change both in New Jersey and Toronto if health holds up and everything is equal,” McLellan said. “[Petr] Mrazek and Alex [Lyon] will each get a game.”

The Devils, who will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round, are coming off a 5-4 overtime road win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

This season, New Jersey is led in points (88) and assists (67) by Jesper Bratt, and in goals by captain Nico Hischier (35). Despite undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in early March, Jack Hughes has collected the second-most points (70) on the club.

Netminder Jake Allen made 20 saves for New Jersey on Tuesday, making it likely that the Red Wings will see Jacob Markstrom in the opposite crease on Wednesday. In 49 appearances, Markstrom has a 26-16-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and four shutouts.

“Getting better each day, that’s what I’m trying to do and we as a team are trying to do,” Marco Kasper said. “A lot of ups and downs and at the end, unfortunately it wasn’t enough. Like Albert said, we just want to build over these last few games and go into the summer feeling good about ourselves.”

