PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their 2024-25 regular season with a midweek back-to-back road set, first battling the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

Puck drop for the third and final matchup of the campaign between Detroit (38-35-7; 83 points) and New Jersey (42-32-7; 91 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing on TNT/truTV/MAX as well as FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Fans can also tune into 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

The Red Wings have gone 1-1-0 versus the Devils this season: a 5-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24 followed by a 5-4 loss also at home on Nov. 29.

“There is always someone watching and something to play for,” Albert Johansson said. “You can play for yourself and feel good about how we end the season here. Two games – just want to continue to play good hockey and have good habits.”