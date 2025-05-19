Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

DETROIT -- Jeff Petry pushed to return to game action following an abdominal injury that he sustained on Jan. 3 before he and the Detroit Red Wings medical staff determined that undergoing surgery, which sidelined the 37-year-old defenseman until late March of the 2024-25 season, was his best recovery path forward.

“Obviously, nobody wants to get hurt,” Petry said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “Then you get hurt with a new [coaching] staff coming in and implementing everything, so you try to stay up to speed with system changes and video, watching games and going into review sessions after that. Just trying to be involved while not being able to be on the ice.”

Petry was limited to 44 games in his second campaign with Detroit, recording eight points (one goal, seven assists). The Ann Arbor, Mich., native still enjoyed some notable individual NHL milestones despite missing significant time, including playing his 950th career game on Nov. 16 and 100th with his hometown Original Six club on Dec. 7.