Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

32-year-old netminder discusses handling heavier workload over past two campaigns

123124-AMF-3307
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Alex Lyon has always been about staying present and true to himself, so when reflecting on his past two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, the 32-year-old goalie expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received between the pipes.

“I think now more than ever, I feel like you just can’t take for granted being in the NHL,” Lyon said in his end-of-season media session on April 19. “It’s difficult to get there and it’s more difficult to stay. That’s what I think about. I’m happy I got to be a full-time NHL player for two years. I’d like to continue being in the NHL, so a lot of things up in the air right now that are really outside the scope of my control. The only thing I can do is try to keep getting better, find ways to get more consistent and play better.”

After setting NHL career-highs in games played (44) and starts (43) last season, Lyon appeared in 30 games during the 2024-25 campaign and posted a 14-9-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout.

Alex Lyon Season Ending Media | April 19, 2925

Before signing a two-year, free-agent contract with the Red Wings prior to the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound netminder had only played 39 career games over six NHL campaigns.

“I don’t feel satisfied at all,” Lyon said. “I still feel very hungry. Honestly, I feel like a 24-year-old again. I still just want to keep improving and accomplish more. That’s a big motivation for me, is that I would like to accomplish more in this League and in hockey in general. I just don’t want to sit there and be like, ‘Oh, what a great two years and wow, I played a lot of NHL games.’ It just makes me hungrier and the fire bigger.”

Lyon also described how pushing for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot the past two seasons were important growth experiences for Detroit.

“I think us as players didn’t do a good enough job maybe early in the season,” Lyon said. “Especially last year, I think the team showed really impressive fight obviously those last few games. But, just down the stretch, I think it’s almost inevitable that every team, good or bad, is going to hit a rough time in February, March or April. That’s just the reality of the situation. I think you almost have to build that in and prepare for that.”

Slated for unrestricted free agency this summer, Lyon said that he hasn't put much thought into his future just yet.

“Still kind of just wrapping things up here,” Lyon said. “Just going to have to see the way the winds blow. A lot of things that are kind of out of my control, but [Detroit is] a great place to play.”

News Feed

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings push, but can’t finish third-period comeback in 4-3 loss to Senators 

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings conclude road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘found a way to stick with an ugly night,’ get first-ever win in Utah, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings practice at Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday afternoon 

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Vegas, 6-3

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings resume road stretch out West, ready for Golden Knights on Saturday

Red Wings sign forward Eduards Tralmaks to one-year, two-way contract for 2025-26 season

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game

RECAP: Red Wings battle, but can't keep up with Capitals late en route to 4-1 loss