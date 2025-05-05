Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Alex Lyon has always been about staying present and true to himself, so when reflecting on his past two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, the 32-year-old goalie expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received between the pipes.

“I think now more than ever, I feel like you just can’t take for granted being in the NHL,” Lyon said in his end-of-season media session on April 19. “It’s difficult to get there and it’s more difficult to stay. That’s what I think about. I’m happy I got to be a full-time NHL player for two years. I’d like to continue being in the NHL, so a lot of things up in the air right now that are really outside the scope of my control. The only thing I can do is try to keep getting better, find ways to get more consistent and play better.”

After setting NHL career-highs in games played (44) and starts (43) last season, Lyon appeared in 30 games during the 2024-25 campaign and posted a 14-9-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout.