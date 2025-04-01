PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

ST. LOUIS -- Hitting the road for a quick one-game trip, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the surging St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for the second and final matchup of the season between Detroit (34-33-6; 74 points) and St. Louis (40-28-7; 87 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, with television broadcast coverage simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950.

In the first game of their season series with the Blues, the Red Wings were blanked, 4-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 23.

“They’re playing well,” Craig Smith said about St. Louis, which is riding a season-high nine-game winning streak. “They’ve won a lot of games recently, so it’s going to be a tough task. It always seems to be a heavy game going into [Enterprise Center]. They play hard and there’s a pretty good culture there because of [head coach] Jim Montgomery. We just need to worry about what we’re doing, take care of our business and put our best foot forward.”